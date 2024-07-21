Kahle Homers, Shuckers Fall in Series Finale to Biscuits

July 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Nick Kahle swings hard for the Biloxi Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (44-44, 14-7) broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth with Nick Kahle's first home run of the year, but four runs over the first six innings from the Montgomery Biscuits (49-41, 9-12) led the way in a 4-1 Shuckers' loss at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Shuckers won the series two games to one and maintain a two-game lead in first place in the South Division in the second half.

The Biscuits opened the scoring with a two-run home from Heriberto Hernandez in the first, giving them a 2-0 lead. They extended the lead to 4-0 in the sixth with an error that brought home Chandler Simpson from third and an RBI single from Hernandez.

On the mound, Shuckers' starter Logan Henderson locked down after the Hernandez home run in the first, retiring 14 consecutive batters before a one-out single from Chandler Simpson in the sixth. Henderson struck out eight before being lifted after 5.1 innings, giving him 44 over his first 34.0 innings in Double-A.

The Shuckers were held hitless by starter Sean Hunley and relievers Haden Erbe and Antiono Menendez until the eighth, when Nick Kahle led off the inning with a solo shot, making it 4-1. In the ninth, the Shuckers had the tying run on deck, but Alfredo Zarraga earned his fifth save of the year with a groundout, strikeout and a fielder's choice. Henderson (4-2) took the loss while Haden Erbe (2-4) earned the win for the Biscuits.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action on Tuesday with the start of a six-game set against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch in the series-opener on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

