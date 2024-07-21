RHP TJ Shook Acquired by New York Mets in Trade

July 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP TJ Shook has been acquired by the New York Mets. The Shuckers' active roster stands at 27 players.

Shook made 60 appearances, including 40 starts over three seasons with the Shuckers. The Columbia, South Carolina native has a 4.90 ERA over 17 appearances and 11 starts with the Shuckers in 2024. He originally signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 from the University of South Carolina.

