Pitching Leads the Way as Ducks Sweep Twin Bill

August 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Anderson DeLeon delivers

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Anderson DeLeon delivers(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, rallying for a 3-2 waddle-off win in game one and taking game two 5-1.

Second inning RBI singles from Josh McAdams and Michael Baca off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann gave the Blue Crabs an early 2-0 lead in game one. Long Island cut their deficit to one in the fourth when Deibinson Romero crushed a mammoth two-out solo homer to left field off Blue Crabs starter Daryl Thompson. Ramon Flores then tied the game in the sixth with a two-out solo blast of his own to right-center.

The two sides needed extra innings to determine a winner. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a pinch-hit RBI single to left field by Daniel Fields scored Breland Almadova with the game-winning run.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Feldmann pitched six innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six. Thompson also threw six innings of two-run ball, yielding five hits with two strikeouts. Danny Barnes (2-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two to strand the go-ahead run at third. Endrys Briceno (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering the winning run on two hits and a walk in one and one-third innings of relief.

Romero put the Ducks on top in the first inning of game two with an RBI double down the left field line off Blue Crabs starter Carl Brice. Nick Bottari doubled the lead to two in the third with a sacrifice fly to right.

Long Island ballooned their lead to five in the fifth on a bases loaded walk by Ramon Flores and a two-out, two-run single up the middle by Sal Giardina. Alex Crosby's RBI double in the sixth off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon closed the gap to 5-1, but that was as close as they would come.

DeLeon (3-1) went the distance to earn the win, tossing all seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out eight. Brice (1-2) took the loss, conceding five runs on five hits and three walks over four innings with three strikeouts.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their four-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's BABE Takeover and Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark! During the game, fans will be able to enjoy a special buy two, get one free special on BABE Canned Wine at concession stands throughout the ballpark. Right-hander Joe Iorio (7-1, 4.04) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Blake Bivens (1-2, 8.13).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.