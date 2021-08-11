Lancaster at York Postponed by Rain

August 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Wednesday night's scheduled game between the Lancaster Barnstormers and York Revolution has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on September 15, during Lancaster's final visit to People's Bank Park in 2021.

It is the first time that the Barnstormers have been rained out since Friday, June 11, when the game at Southern Maryland was called at 4:00 due to heavy rains and flooding in the region.

The Barnstormers and York will play at the normal 6:30 start time on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.