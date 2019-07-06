Pitching Dooms T-Bones in Series Opener

Lincoln, Neb. - The Kansas City T-Bones (23-22) lose 9-5 to the Lincoln Salt dogs (22-25) after activating Dylan Baker to start tonight's game.

Lincoln drew first blood in the bottom of the first scoring two runs. Randolph Oduber scored the first run for Lincoln off an RBI single scored Christian Ibarra. Tyler Moore kept the offense going with a sac fly to right field to bring in Cody Regis to make it 2-0 after the first. In total Lincoln would score one or more runs in four of the eight and a half innings played.

Kansas City kept within a three to four run deficit and fought all the way back to a 5-4 deficit until Lincoln killed the T-Bones hopes in the bottom of the sixth where Lincoln scored four runs right after the T-Bones scored three. At the plate there were four different T-Bones that had multi-hit games and two had four-hit games. Roy Morales and Shawn O'Malley both went 4 for 5 at the plate contributing to fourteen total hits for the T-Bones, but only 5 RBI's on the night. Part of what doomed the T-Bones was the twelve left on base, which has been a problem in the past.

There was a total of eight pitchers used between the two teams with Kansas City going five deep into the pitching staff including Ramsey Romano's fourth appearance on the mound as a T-Bone. Dylan Baker (1-2) started for KCK and recorded a loss with a line of 2.1 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Jose Mesa Jr., Kevin Hamann, Marc Magliaro, and Ramsey Romano would all make an appearance against the Saltdogs in tonight's opener.

Lincoln's Nick Tepesch (6-4) continues his winning ways with a line of 11 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), 3 walks, and 3 strikeouts in 6 innings. Austin Pettibone and Austin Boyle finish the job to give Lincoln the first win of the series.

Both teams square off again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. in Lincoln for game two of the three game series. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

