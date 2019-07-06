Clean Baseball Lifts T-Bones over Saltdogs

Lincoln, Neb. - The Kansas City T-Bones (24-22) beat the Lincoln Saltdogs (22-26) 6-0 to force a rubber match in game three on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

The T-Bones ignited on Saturday night at Haymarket Park, recovering after yesterday's 9-4 loss as Tommy Collier (5-3) picked up the win to force the rubber match tomorrow afternoon. Collier pitched seven solid innings with 5 hits, 2 walks, and 9 strikeouts, which is the fifth time a starter has gone seven innings this season. Brian Ellington and Carlos Diaz also had clean outings to close it off, and there was never a point in the game that the pitching staff made T-Bones fans nervous about the security of the lead.

Daniel Nava and Shawn O'Malley had great days at the plate! Both had two hits and three RBI. Dylan Tice kept his hit streak strong by extending it to twelve games after his leadoff single in the fifth inning and scoring off Daniel Nava's double to score the 4th run of the game.

The Saltdogs answered with seven hits as a team, but they struggled to string together offense. Collier shut down Teodoro Martinez after his three-hit game last night with Martinez only getting one hit in tonight's game.

Cody Regis would be the only multi-hit player for Lincoln as Kyle Kinman (1-3) would lose his second start against Kansas City this season. The last time Kinman pitched against the T-Bones he threw four innings with eight hits and three walks back on May 22nd when Kansas City won at home 9-8 against the Saltdogs.

Christian Binford is the probable to pitch for KCK tomorrow, and Lincoln's starter is still yet to be named. Binford is 1-1 on the season with a 3.98 ERA; the last time Binford threw was on July 2nd in the 6-3 loss to Sioux Falls where he let go eight hits on eight strikeouts. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network. The T-Bones return home to play the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday night July 9th part of a six-game homestand at 7:05 p.m.

