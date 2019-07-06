Gary Squeaks Past Cleburne

July 6, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats scratched out four runs in the top of the fifth and held on from there, knocking off the Cleburne Railroaders 7-5 on Saturday night at The Depot.

The Railroaders (25-22) carried a 3-2 lead into the fifth, but Braden Pearson (3-2) allowed a game-tying double to Zach Welz and a go-ahead single to Colin Willis to give the RailCats (21-24) a 4-3 lead. With the bases loaded and one out, a groundball from Raymond Jones appeared to be an inning-ending double play, but the throw to first from Cleburne shortstop Daniel Robertson skipped into foul ground to score two more RailCats runs for a 6-3 lead.

Cleburne made it interesting with two runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Zach Nehrir and an RBI double from John Nester, but Gary SouthShore added a big insurance run in the top of the ninth to increase their lead to 7-5. Tom Walraven doubled down the left field line to score Will Savage, who had tripled.

Felix Carvallo pitched around a two-out single from Nehrir in the ninth to record his fourth save.

Gary SouthShore scored in the top of the first via a Willis run-scoring single, then rain forced a 68-minute rain delay. The Railroaders seized a 3-1 advantage with a trio of runs in the second, courtesy of a Nester solo homer, a Nick Rotola RBI triple, and a Logan Trowbridge RBI single.

RailCats starter Trevor Lubking (5-3) settled down after that, keeping the Railroaders off the board for the next four innings. He struck out two and walked two over six innings, surrendering six hits.

The Railroaders and RailCats conclude their series on Sunday night at 7:06 PM. Righty Jesus Sanchez (5-2, 3.95) starts for Cleburne, while Gary SouthShore will counter with fellow righty Justin Sinabaldi (1-3, 4.11).

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.