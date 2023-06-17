Pitch Clock Leads to Significantly Faster Games in Frontier League

POMONA, NY - The introduction of a pitch clock in professional baseball's Frontier League has significantly reduced game durations, according to a study released by the league this week.

Following in the ways of Major League Baseball, the Frontier League instituted a pitch clock this season to limit down time during baseball games and create a more enjoyable fan experience. The league went through a trial run with the pitch clock for the first five series of the season to get teams used to the new format and enforced the clock on May 30. More than a quarter of the way through the season, the results have been extraordinary.

Through 210 nine-inning games this season, Frontier League games have lasted an average of 2:41 - more than 20 minutes faster than last year's average of 3:05 over 765 games. New York Boulders home games this season have been right on par with the league average, clocking in at an average of 2:42 over eight games.

In 2022, a staggering 151 league games extended beyond the 3.5-hour mark. With many games taking place on weeknights, this meant that fans who stayed the entire duration of the game would not get out of the ballpark until close to midnight. This season, only four games have exceeded the 3.5-hour mark. The longest Boulders home game this season clocked in at 3:01 on May 31 - the second game of pitch clock enforcement. Over their past five home games, Boulders games are lasting a family-friendly average of 2:37 per game.

The significant improvement in game times showcases the efficiency and effectiveness of the pitch clock in expediting gameplay and keeping fans engaged. With a set time limit for pitchers to deliver each pitch, players and teams have adapted their strategies, resulting in shorter intervals between pitches and a more dynamic on-field action. This not only enhances the excitement for fans but also provides a more engaging experience for them.

