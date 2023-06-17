ThunderBolts' Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss

June 17, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Despite a great pitching performance from Garrett Christman, the ThunderBolts were unable to overcome an early deficit as they fell to the New Jersey Jackals 3-2 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The Jackals (20-11) jumped out to an early lead, driving in two runs in the top of the first on two hits and an error. They tacked on another in the top of the second, thanks to another hit and error, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Bolts (11-21) cut the lead in the bottom of the second. Peyton Isaacson and Micah Yonamine singled, Dan Robinson singled to center driving in Isaacson, making it 3-1.

Windy City continued to claw at the New Jersey lead in the bottom of the fifth. Paul Coumoulos hit a leadoff triple to right center. Will Riley drove him in on a base hit to cut the Jackals lead to 3-2.

That was still the score when the Bolts showed a glimmer of hope in the bottom of the ninth. Bren Spillane hit a one-out pinch-hit single to right. Paul Coumoulos followed with another single. That put the winning run on base but Jackals reliever Lance Lusk shut the door the rest of the ninth to hand the Bolt their third straight loss, receiving his second save of the year.

Christman (2-2) surrendered three runs, no earned and struck out five in eight innings pitched but he received his second loss of the year. Jackals right hander Nick Belzer (3-2) gave up two earned runs on nine hits in seven innings of work.

The ThunderBolts wrap their three-game series against the Jackals at Ozinga Field on Father's Day. First pitch is at 1:05 as Logan Schmitt makes his ThunderBolts debut. Left hander Anthony Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Jackals. On JULIE Family Sunday, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from the ThunderBolts and play catch in the outfield after the game. Fans not in attendance can find the broadcast at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.