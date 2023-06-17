Tommy Caufield's 5-RBI Night Fuels Middle Game Win

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things (14-18) took the win in the middle game of their weekend homestand against the Empire State Greys (8-23). The bats were the difference in this one as the team combined for 14 hits on the night.

In the early innings it was a back-and-forth game with each team answering the other at the plate and on the scoreboard. In the third inning, the Wild Things exploded to take a six-run lead. An RBI single by J.C. Santini, an RBI double by Wagner Lagrange, a two-run double by Scotty Dubrule and RBI triples from both Robert Chayka and Tommy Caufield swelled the lead.

The Greys would start to get hot as they engineered a three-run fifth inning to cut the Wild Things lead to three runs.

Wagner Lagrange and Melvin Novoa hit back-to-back solo shots and Tommy Caufield hit a three run-double in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Wild Things lead and make the score 14-6. The Wild Things continued to hit away at the plate as J.C. Santini hit a two-run double to add even more to the lopsided contest and made the score 16-6 in the eighth.

Justin Goossen-Brown and Lukas Young combined for 4.1 innings pitched, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. Goossen-Brown earned his first win as a Wild Thing in relief.

The Washington Wild Things will look to win the series on Sunday on Superhero Night at the ballpark presented by CHROME FCU. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. at Wild Things Park and the first 500 kids 12 and younger will receive a Wild Things cape thanks to CHROME FCU.

