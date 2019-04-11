Pit Spitters Unveil Inaugural Season Logo

Traverse City. MI - In anticipation of the Traverse City Pit Spitters' inaugural season, the team today unveiled its 2019 inaugural season logo.

The logo commemorates the start of a new era of baseball in Traverse City. It prominently displays the Pit Spitters primary logo, the two cherries, on top of a home plate design. It is accented by four leaves signifying the start of spring and the cherry trees that make the Grand Traverse region the "Cherry Capital of the World."

"Although it's snowing now, spring will soon be in Northern Michigan and we're excited to release this logo," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "It's a great design and hits all of the elements for us."

Inaugural season logo t-shirts in several different colors are now available in the Pit Spitters merchandise store and online at pitspitters.com; the team will also offer commemorative lapel pins and caps, which will be available closer to the start of the season.

Fans will soon start seeing the logo around town on pocket schedules, and it will also be on the 2019 souvenir soda cup.

The logo is attached.

The Pit Spitters open their inaugural season on Tuesday, May 28th against the Green Bay Booyah at 7:00 pm. Season and group tickets are now on sale. Complete ticket information, including season ticket prices and perks, is available at www.pitspitters.com.

