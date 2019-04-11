Former MiLB Player Joins the Woodchucks

April 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced the addition of Kyle Simmons, former MiLB player in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, to the 2019 Woodchucks roster.

Kyle Simmons, 5'11" and 181 lbs, is from Nassau, Bahamas. Kyle Simmons was drafted and signed in 2015 and played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in the Rookie League. Since Simmons signed with the Pirates as an international signee, he had the opportunity to go back to college. He is currently a member of the Lynn University baseball team as a redshirt in his first season. In his minor league career, Simmons had 53 hits, six doubles, one triple, and 26 RBIs. Simmons will be joining the Woodchucks as an infielder.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.