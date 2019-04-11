Booyah Sign Three Players

April 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the addition of three players by signing Zach Chappell (North Florida), Jaret Godman (Oklahoma) and Nick Kreutzer (Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Chappell, a 6-foot-1, freshman pitcher, out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has appeared in nine games for the Ospreys. Through 16.1 innings pitched he owns a 3.31 ERA with nine strikeouts and has been holding opponents to a .259 average. Chappell led his high school to back to back 5A District Championships in 2017 and 2018. Chappell also can be a two-way player and will play some outfield for the Booyah this summer.

Godman, a 6-foot-1, freshman pitcher from Las Vegas, Nevada, has appeared in nine games for the Sooners. Through 18.2 innings pitched he is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA and 13 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .250 average. Godman was the 2018 Nevada State Player of the Year; as a senior he posted a 12-0 record with a 1.27 ERA. Godman also expresses the ability to hit; as a senior he recorded a .350 average with eight home runs.

Kreutzer, a 6-foot-5, junior first baseman out of Westminister, Colorado, is off to a fantastic start for Arkansas Pine Bluff. The lefty slugger is hitting .371 (39/105) with seven home runs and 10 doubles. Kreutzer is patient at the plate and holds an incredible .485 OBP and a 1.152 OPS. He has a great track record of hitting as he hit .319 (42/127) with five home runs and 16 doubles as a sophomore.

The Green Bay Booyah open the season on Tuesday, May 28th at 7:05 in Traverse City, Michigan. Capital Credit Union Park will host the first Booyah home game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday June 1st at 7:05.

The next time you're looking to bring new staff onto your team, make sure to contact Express Employment Professionals. Express is a leading staffing provider that helps job seekers find work and businesses find qualified employees.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.