Booyah Sign Three Players
April 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the addition of three players by signing Zach Chappell (North Florida), Jaret Godman (Oklahoma) and Nick Kreutzer (Arkansas Pine Bluff)
Chappell, a 6-foot-1, freshman pitcher, out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has appeared in nine games for the Ospreys. Through 16.1 innings pitched he owns a 3.31 ERA with nine strikeouts and has been holding opponents to a .259 average. Chappell led his high school to back to back 5A District Championships in 2017 and 2018. Chappell also can be a two-way player and will play some outfield for the Booyah this summer.
Godman, a 6-foot-1, freshman pitcher from Las Vegas, Nevada, has appeared in nine games for the Sooners. Through 18.2 innings pitched he is 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA and 13 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .250 average. Godman was the 2018 Nevada State Player of the Year; as a senior he posted a 12-0 record with a 1.27 ERA. Godman also expresses the ability to hit; as a senior he recorded a .350 average with eight home runs.
Kreutzer, a 6-foot-5, junior first baseman out of Westminister, Colorado, is off to a fantastic start for Arkansas Pine Bluff. The lefty slugger is hitting .371 (39/105) with seven home runs and 10 doubles. Kreutzer is patient at the plate and holds an incredible .485 OBP and a 1.152 OPS. He has a great track record of hitting as he hit .319 (42/127) with five home runs and 16 doubles as a sophomore.
The Green Bay Booyah open the season on Tuesday, May 28th at 7:05 in Traverse City, Michigan. Capital Credit Union Park will host the first Booyah home game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday June 1st at 7:05.
