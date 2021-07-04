Pit Spitters Set off Fireworks in Big Victory over Growlers

Traverse City, MI - The (21-14) Traverse City Pit Spitters set a season-high in runs with a 16-2 victory over the (14-21) Kalamazoo Growlers.

They tied their biggest inning of the year with eight runs in the first. By the time the inning was over, every single batter reached safely in the inning and six players had RBI's. Miguel Useche and Crews Taylor had back-to-back two RBI extra base hits at the bottom of the order.

The Pit Spitters struck big again in the fifth. Trey Yunger and Mario Camilletti had RBI hits before the bases loaded for Chris Monroe. Monroe sent his fifth home run of the season well beyond the left field wall for a grand slam to cap off a six-run inning. Monroe finished the game 3-6 with a grand slam and five RBI's.

Cade Heil (1-1, 3.60) locked down the Growlers, allowing no runs and five hits over five scoreless innings.

Daniel Carter, Corbin Morrison, Joe Horozco and Jesse Heikkinen each worked an inning of relief out of the bullpen. Traverse City added two in the eighth and Kalamazoo scratched across two in the ninth to avoid the shutout.

Traverse City finished with 13 hits, two behind their season high. Every spot in the lineup 1-9 recorded a hit in the game. 10 players reached base and eight different players recorded an RBI.

The win keeps the Pit Spitters hopes alive for a first half division title. Kenosha needs to lose one of two to Madison and Traverse City needs to win tomorrow.

Traverse City closes out the first half tomorrow at 6:35 ET. Rylan Tinsley (1-2, 8.35) will start. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

