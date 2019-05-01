Pit Spitters Seeking Applicants for Announcer and On-Field Host

May 1, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Who: Traverse City Pit Spitters, 333 Stadium Dr. Traverse City, MI 49685, (231)-943-0100

What: The Pit Spitters are hiring for two very important positions for the 2019 season. They are seeking applicants for a PA Announcer and an On-Field Host. Each position is paid and should be available for every home game. Interested applicants should fill out an online submission at www.pitspitters.com and should plan to attend an in-person interview on May 4th from 4pm - 6pm or May 7th from 5pm - 7pm.

PA Announcer: This person will be responsible for making all announcements during the ballgame including announcing the team, in-game announcements, interact with the fans, and more. The ideal candidate must have a general knowledge of baseball, flexible schedule, and a sense of humor. Previous experience is required.

On-Field Host: This person will need be comfortable standing in front of thousands of people. This position will be the focal point for most of the on-field events, helping with promotions and getting the audience excited. The ideal candidate should be energetic, entertaining, and engaging! If they can sing and dance that is a bonus! No previous experience needed.

When: Interviews will be held at 333 Stadium Dr. Traverse City, MI 49685 on May 4th from 4pm - 6pm and on May 7th from 5pm - 7pm. Candidates should expect individual interviews with Pit Spitters staff that will involve impromptu scenarios given by staff allowing applicants the opportunity to showcase their personality.

Where to Apply: Apply online directly at www.pitspitters.com. Candidates are required to attend an in-person interview on either May 4th or 7th.

In addition to these two positions the Pit Spitters are also accepting applications for other gameday staff at the ballpark. Jobs range from parking lot attendants to concessions workers, and everything in between. Visit www.pitspitters.com for more info.

