Waterloo Bucks Announce Featured Keynote Speaker for Banquet

May 1, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce their featured keynote speaker for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game Banquet on July 15 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Olympic Gold Medalist, Hall of Fame wrestling coach and Waterloo Native, Dan Gable will address the crowd at the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game Banquet.

Tickets for this special featured event of our two-day Northwoods League All-Star Game festivities are on sale May 1 along with single-game tickets for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16, presented by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission. We will have a plated dinner, recognition program of the 2019 All-Stars and a special address from Dan Gable. Tickets are $45 in advance and corporate tables of eight (8) are available for $350.

To purchase tickets or ask questions please contact Jessica Fergesen at jfergesen@kernels.com or via phone at (319) 896-7608. Information is on the Bucks website, along with an order form to email or mail in.

The Bucks open their 25th season of play on May 28 at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium which will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game. The ballpark welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested more than $300,000 in improvements since the end of the 2014 season including painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, group outing areas, kids zone inflatables, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.