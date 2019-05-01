Woodchucks Sign Kobe Hyland and Brian Morrell

Wausau, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks have signed Kobe Hyland from the University of Houston and Brian Morrell from the University of Notre Dame to the 2019 roster.

Kobe Hyland, 6'0" and 200 lbs, is a junior at the University of Houston and is from Spruce Grove, Alberta Canada. Hyland has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 RBIs this season with the Cougars. Prior to playing with Houston, Hyland spent his 2017 and 2018 seasons at Iowa Western. Last season he hit .386 with three home runs, 22 doubles, and 11 stolen bases to help Iowa Western advance to the JuCo World Series. He will join the Woodchucks in the infield this summer.

Brian Morrell is a 6'0", 184 lb sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, and is originally from Shoreham, New York. He will join the Woodchucks pitching staff for the 2019 season. As a freshman in 2018, Morrell made six appearances with 4.1 innings pitched and five strikeouts. Currently in the 2019 season, he has two appearances on the mound.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks 2019 home opener is Saturday, June 1st. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2019 season. Group tickets, single game tickets and ticket packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403.

