Pit Spitters Season Schedule Remains Unchanged

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are still preparing for their season opener at the Battle Creek Bombers as scheduled. While Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently extended that state's "Safer at Home" order through May 26th, meaning that any Northwoods League game scheduled to play in Wisconsin that date will not take place, the remainder of the Northwoods League schedule is currently unaffected. As a result, the Traverse City Pit Spitters season opener in Battle Creek has not been postponed.

The Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League, which covers seven states and two countries, are monitoring governmental guidelines and are considering multiple scheduling and social distancing scenarios for the 2020 season when it arrives. Our primary goal for 2020 is to provide a fun, friendly, inclusive and SAFE environment for all our fans, employees and players.

All 2020 scheduling decisions will be made in a manner consistent with the Pit Spitters mission of building strong partnerships, community involvement and fan loyalty. We remain committed to the safety and health of everyone in our community and we will work to keep you updated via our website and social media channels as details become available. The Pit Spitters look forward to being an important part of our communities return to normalcy as soon as public health allows.

The team's home opener is scheduled on May 28th at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Turtle Creek Stadium for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of 4Front Credit Union.

