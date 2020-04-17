Northwoods League Season to be Delayed

April 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - With fan, player and personnel safety as the primary consideration, the Northwoods League has been closely monitoring developments related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the various restrictions by governmental authorities that have been enacted as a result. Simultaneously, the League has been considering multiple scenarios that could be adapted to the dynamic environment in which we find ourselves so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played.

However, each of those options are limited by the extension of stay at home orders in a given state, and when such an extension occurs in various states throughout the League footprint, each scenario must be adapted to fit the evolving circumstances. Given the state of Wisconsin has extended its "Safer at Home" order through May 26th, a League-wide opening day of May 26th is no longer possible. The League will continue to consider multiple scenarios as each state determines its policies, always predicated on the assumption that adequate safeguards can be put in place in ballparks in states where there are no restrictions on large gatherings in order to assure fan, player and personnel safety.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.