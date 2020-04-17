Larks Set Fireworks Schedule

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced their firework shows will take place on Tuesday, May 26 (Opening Day) and four additional Fetzer Electric Firework Fridays throughout the summer, June 5, June 19, July 3 and July 31. In celebration of July 4 weekend, the annual "Red, White and BOOM" show on July 3 is the largest show of the year and will be synched to patriotic music.

Each Scheels 7 Game Pack holder will have a firework game on their schedule.

To accommodate surrounding neighborhood requests, the Larks reduced the number of shows from 2019 and focused primarily on weekend evenings. The shows will take place before 11 p.m., last roughly six minutes and the team is removing salute fireworks which are particularly loud.

"Fireworks are our fans' favorite promotion, no question," said John Bollinger, Larks general manager. "While we want to continue creating those memories at the ballpark for thousands of families, we also wanted to implement a few policies that ensures we're creating a positive experience for the entire Bismarck and Mandan community. I believe this new approach is a real win-win and we are thankful for the feedback from all involved who helped us put these together."

The Larks plan to send out mailers to surrounding households that let them know the firework schedule in advance.

The three Larks games on Fridays without fireworks will be called "Fishing Fridays" presented by Mortiz Sport & Marine. Select fans in attendance will have the chance to win a 2020 Ranger boat valued at $53,185. Select fans that submit photos of their favorite "catches" throughout the summer will also receive tickets to these games.

The Larks 2020 season is scheduled to start on May 26 with a home game against the Duluth Huskies.

The Scheels 3, 4 or 7 Game Pack is the best way to see the Larks play this summer. It includes 3, 4 or 7 games, all you can eat food and drinks, a combination of a hat, jersey, flip flops and more. Tickets are $21/game. They are already 92 percent sold out.

Go to www.larksbaseball.com for more information.

