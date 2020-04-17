Pair of Western Carolina Pitchers to Take Witter Field by Storm in 2020

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are pleased to announce the additions of two Western Carolina pitchers to the 2020 roster, left-hander Eric Wallington and right-hander Davis Tyndall.

Eric Wallington is a tall six-foot-six left-handed pitcher from Asheville, North Carolina. Wallington threw five innings for the Catamounts in 2019, his freshman season. Between seasons, Wallington also joined the Staunton Braves of the Valley Baseball League.

Wallington was a part of a highly talented T.C. Roberson High School team. In Wallington's junior year, the Rams took the 4A State Championship and finished 31-3. Wallington finished the state championship season undefeated at 11-0 with an outstanding 0.76 ERA. The following year in 2018, T.C. Roberson travelled to the final eight of the NCHSAA 3A State Championship. Following the season, Wallington was ranked as the 15th-best left-handed pitcher in the Class of '18 from North Carolina.

Davis Tyndall is a six-foot-one right-hander from Morehead City, North Carolina. In 2020, Tyndall tossed seven innings of baseball in a relief role for the Catamounts, striking out ten batters at the high elevation of Cullowhee. Previous to 2020, Tyndall had made nine appearances and one start at the collegiate level.

Out of West Carteret High School, Tyndall was ranked as the 40th-best right-handed pitcher in the state of North Carolina in his graduating class. A skilled two-way player at pitcher and outfield, Tyndall also was top-ten in batting average and stolen bases in the NCHSAA's 3A division as a junior.

"Tyndall and Wallington are two arms that continue to add to what is becoming a very intriguing pitching staff," said Rafters General Manager Andy Francis, "I'd say it's already comparable to the talent from last season's pitching staff that set records. I'm very excited and I can't wait to see how Tyndall and Wallington will contribute."

