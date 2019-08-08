Pit Spitters Roster Updated
August 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
The Traverse City Pit Spitters have made the following roster moves:
Added P Sean Hoey and OF Evan Maday to the roster. Both players played with the Pit Spitters earlier this season and are thus eligible to return to the team for the playoffs.
Hoey, a sophomore right-hander from Hope College appeared in 6 games for the Pit Spitters earlier this season with 10 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
Maday, also a sophomore from Hope College, appeared in 22 games for Traverse City earlier in the season hitting .283.
In corresponding moves:
C Ryan Hampe and OF Drake Titus have had their contracts waived as they need to report back to their respective schools.
An updated Pit Spitters roster can be seen here - http://northwoods.bbstats.pointstreak.com/team_roster.html?teamid=142295&seasonid=31974
