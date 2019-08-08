Green Bay Takes Two of Three on Road
August 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Mequon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah grabbed their third win of the season at Kapco Park as they defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks 6-3 on Thursday night.
The Booyah trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning. In the sixth, Matt Korman led off the inning with a walk. After a Cooper Morrison sacrifice bunt, Green Bay proceeded to earn back to back walks off of Jesse Slinger to load the bases. With the bases full, Jacob Buchberger blasted a ball into the outfield gap in right for a double, putting the Booyah up 2-1. Later in the inning, Sean Meyer took a ball off his back to score their third run of the inning. Green Bay took a 3-1 lead into the seventh, and never relinquished it.
On the mound, Dalton Wiggins was spectacular again for Green Bay, going six innings and giving up just one earned run. Wiggins, a right hander out of Marietta, picked up his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 1.61. Out of the bullpen, Chandler Ingram and Jacob Paulishak combined to pitch the seventh and the eighth, giving up two earned runs and striking out one. Will Saxton came in to start the ninth inning, throwing to the minimum and picking up his fifth save of the season.
Green Bay and Lakeshore meet for the final time this season tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and Logan Lee makes his second start of the year for the Booyah.
Capital Credit Union Park features over 1,500 free parking spots within a 5-minute walk. Visit booyahbaseball.com for details.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Booyah pitcher Dalton Wiggins
