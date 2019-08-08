Holgate's Walk-Off Blast Helps Power Loggers to Doubleheader Split vs. Duluth
August 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Ryan Holgate put an exclamation point on a comeback victory for the La Crosse Loggers on Wednesday evening, blasting a three-run home run deep to right center field to give the Loggers a 6-4 walk-off victory over the Duluth Huskies in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader at Copeland Park. The Huskies bounced back to take the nightcap, blanking the Loggers 7-0.
The Loggers (34-34, 17-15) trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, and got two runners on base as Hunter Watson (Texas A&M) drew a walk and Cody Jefferis (San Diego) blooped a single down the left field line. Watson came around to score on a single by Kyson Donahue (Arizona) and an error by the Huskies (27-36, 14-13), with Holgate (Arizona) providing the decisive blast for La Crosse one batter later.
Owen Martin (Illinois Central) earned the win in relief for the Loggers, striking out three over two scoreless innings. Holgate, Donahue and Jefferis each had two his for La Crosse in the first game.
Starting pitcher Ricky Reynoso was excellent for the Huskies in the nightcap, blanking the Loggers across seven innings while scattering four hits. Tony Bullard (Arizona) collected two hits for La Crosse.
The Loggers continue the final homestand of the regular season, starting a two-game series with the Thunder Bay Border Cats tonight at 6:35 pm.
