Pirates Sign LB Jamoi Hodge

February 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed linebacker Jamoi Hodge for the upcoming Indoor Football League season. Most recently Hodge attended the rookie minicamp of the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League in 2024.

Hodge, 6'2", 235 lbs., played collegiately at Texas Christian University. In four seasons with the Horned Frogs, Hodge appeared in 41 games making 34 consecutive starts. He finished his career in Fort Worth with 223 tackles with 18 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He also had one interception, defended six passes and had one fumble recovery.

Hodge, who hails from Winston-Salem, NC, was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2022 and 2023. His signature season at TCU may have been in 2022 when he recorded a career-high 45 solo tackles with seven stops for a loss. His play helped the Frogs to the NCAA National Championship game against Georgia.

In 2023 Hodge was a team captain and recorded a season best 83 tackles and had a career-high single game mark of 14 tackles, including a sack in his final game against Oklahoma.

Hodge began his collegiate career with Independence Community College where he played in seven games with 32 tackles and one sack.

