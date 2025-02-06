Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman William Martin III

February 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have bolstered their defensive front by signing former University at Albany defensive lineman William Martin III.

"Martin is a twitched-up ball of explosive energy from the moment he comes out of his defensive lineman stance," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is built low and plays with leverage and with a consistent motor."

In 2024, Martin spent his rookie season with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. He played in 11 games and recorded 18 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Martin began his college career at Division II Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. In 2022, he recorded 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. One of the season highlights was returning a fumble recovery 88 yards for a touchdown, which proved to be the difference in an upset win over West Chester and earned him PSAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. For his final year of college, Martin transferred to FCS University at Albany in pursuit of a greater challenge. There, Martin says he improved his technique and became a better player.

"Going into my second year, I have a greater knowledge of the game. I understand the rules and will know where to go and what to do," said Martin. "I'm going to a team with some returners, but I have belief in myself and my ability to fight for a (roster) spot. I'll never shy away from competition. That's what sports are all about."

