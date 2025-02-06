Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Allen Henry

The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Allen Henry for the 2025 season.

Allen Henry (6-2, 300) begins his professional career with the Green Bay Blizzard. The D-Lineman from West Memphis, Arkansas, made stops at two collegiate programs as a defensive lineman from 2019 to 2023.

His collegiate career began at Coffeyville Community College (Coffeyville C.C.) in 2019. In three seasons (one season abridged due to COVID-19), he recorded 116 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick through 24 games. Henry's play at Coffeyville C.C. earned him offers from programs such as the University of Alabama, Ohio, and Coastal Carolina, where he chose to transfer.

For the next two seasons, Henry was a Coastal Carolina Chanticleer. He played all 26 games, lining up across the defensive line and tallying 60 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and one pass breakup. The Chants were highly successful at the time. In 2022 and 2023, the team finished with a record of 9-4 and 8-5. The team also won the Hawai'i Bowl in 2023.

Now, Henry joins the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard roster. The transition from outdoor to indoor can sometimes be difficult for rookies. Still, Henry will learn from the likes of All-IFL defensive lineman Rafiq Abdul-Wahid, Lineman Coach Dean Picotte, and Pass Rush Specialist Coach Phillip Merling. This, coupled with the rule changes for the 2025 season, could improve the learning curve for Henry and other transitioning players. While understand the work ahead, Henry appreciates his work so far, saying, "God knows how far I've come, and I'm thankful."

