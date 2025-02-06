Massachusetts Transactional Roundup

LOWELL, MA - The Pirates are quietly building another formidable roster for the 2025 season and we have a recap of the current construction of the this season's edition of New England's only arena football organization below. Stay tuned for additional transactions as the Pirates round out their roster heading into training camp next month.

Signed DB Donnie Lewis Jr. 6'1", 195 lbs. Tulane

Re-signed DB Paris Ford, 6'1", 190 lbs. Pittsburgh

Re-signed DB CJ Holmes, 6'0" 185 lbs. Jackson State

Signed DB/LB Leon O'Neal, 6'1", 204 lbs. Texas A&M

Placed DB CJ Coldon 6'0" 195 Oklahoma on the CFL Exempt List

Placed WR Dontay Demus 6'4" 215 Maryland on the CFL Exempt List

Re-signed DB Cyrus Fagan, 6'1", 193 lbs. FSU / NC State

Re-signed DL Ifeanyi Maijeh, 6'3", 290 lbs. Rutgers

Re-signed LB Jaiden Woodbey, 6'1", 230 lbs. FSU / Boston College

Signed OL Nick Ford, 6'5", 310 lbs. Utah

Re-signed OL Johari Branch, 6'3", 330 lbs. Maryland

Placed DB Cyrus Fagan, 6'1", 193 lbs. FSU / NC State on the CFL Exempt List

Re-signed WR Teo Redding, 6'3", 190 lbs. Bowling Green

Signed QB Kenji Behar, 6'3", 205 lbs. Monmouth

Re-Signed DL Jeblonski Green Jr,, 6'1", 280 lbs. South Carolina State

Placed DB Leon O'Neal, 6'1", 204 lbs.Texas A&M on the UFL Exempt List

Signed WR Damon Hazelton Jr., 6'3", 205 lbs. Virginia Tech / Missouri

Signed RB Pooka Williams, 5'10", 195 lbs. Kansas

Signed DL DJ Dale, 6'3", 330 lbs. Alabama

Re-signed WR Isaac Zico, 6'1", 200 lbs. Purdue

Signed DB/LB Marquis Waters, 6'1", 215 lbs. Texas Tech

Re-signed OL Navaughn Donaldson, 6'7", 335 lbs. Miami

Signed WR Isaiah Coulter, 6'2", 200 lbs. Rhode Island

Re-Signed DB Matt Elam, 5'10" 190 lbs. Florida

Traded OL Johari Branch, 6'3", 330 lbs. Maryland to Tucson Sugarskulls for Future Considerations

Signed DL Dominic Quewon 6'3" 261 lbs. Southern Mississippi

Signed LB Jamoi Hodge 6'2" 240 lbs. TCU

Re-hired and Promoted Frederick Griggs to Associate Head Coach, Assistant Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach

Hired Jordan Mosley as Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator

Hired Ameer Ismail as Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and LB Coach

Re-hired Mark Stoute as Associate Director of Football Operations and Special Teams Coordinator

Hired Anthony Payton as Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Hired Billy Savary as Running Back Coach

