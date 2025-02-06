Massachusetts Transactional Roundup
February 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Massachusetts Pirates News Release
LOWELL, MA - The Pirates are quietly building another formidable roster for the 2025 season and we have a recap of the current construction of the this season's edition of New England's only arena football organization below. Stay tuned for additional transactions as the Pirates round out their roster heading into training camp next month.
Signed DB Donnie Lewis Jr. 6'1", 195 lbs. Tulane
Re-signed DB Paris Ford, 6'1", 190 lbs. Pittsburgh
Re-signed DB CJ Holmes, 6'0" 185 lbs. Jackson State
Signed DB/LB Leon O'Neal, 6'1", 204 lbs. Texas A&M
Placed DB CJ Coldon 6'0" 195 Oklahoma on the CFL Exempt List
Placed WR Dontay Demus 6'4" 215 Maryland on the CFL Exempt List
Re-signed DB Cyrus Fagan, 6'1", 193 lbs. FSU / NC State
Re-signed DL Ifeanyi Maijeh, 6'3", 290 lbs. Rutgers
Re-signed LB Jaiden Woodbey, 6'1", 230 lbs. FSU / Boston College
Signed OL Nick Ford, 6'5", 310 lbs. Utah
Re-signed OL Johari Branch, 6'3", 330 lbs. Maryland
Placed DB Cyrus Fagan, 6'1", 193 lbs. FSU / NC State on the CFL Exempt List
Re-signed WR Teo Redding, 6'3", 190 lbs. Bowling Green
Signed QB Kenji Behar, 6'3", 205 lbs. Monmouth
Re-Signed DL Jeblonski Green Jr,, 6'1", 280 lbs. South Carolina State
Placed DB Leon O'Neal, 6'1", 204 lbs.Texas A&M on the UFL Exempt List
Signed WR Damon Hazelton Jr., 6'3", 205 lbs. Virginia Tech / Missouri
Signed RB Pooka Williams, 5'10", 195 lbs. Kansas
Signed DL DJ Dale, 6'3", 330 lbs. Alabama
Re-signed WR Isaac Zico, 6'1", 200 lbs. Purdue
Signed DB/LB Marquis Waters, 6'1", 215 lbs. Texas Tech
Re-signed OL Navaughn Donaldson, 6'7", 335 lbs. Miami
Signed WR Isaiah Coulter, 6'2", 200 lbs. Rhode Island
Re-Signed DB Matt Elam, 5'10" 190 lbs. Florida
Traded OL Johari Branch, 6'3", 330 lbs. Maryland to Tucson Sugarskulls for Future Considerations
Signed DL Dominic Quewon 6'3" 261 lbs. Southern Mississippi
Signed LB Jamoi Hodge 6'2" 240 lbs. TCU
Re-hired and Promoted Frederick Griggs to Associate Head Coach, Assistant Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach
Hired Jordan Mosley as Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator
Hired Ameer Ismail as Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator and LB Coach
Re-hired Mark Stoute as Associate Director of Football Operations and Special Teams Coordinator
Hired Anthony Payton as Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach
Hired Billy Savary as Running Back Coach
