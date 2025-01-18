Pirates Sign DL D.J. Dale

January 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA. - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed defensive lineman D.J. Dale for the upcoming Indoor Football League Season. Dale had most recently signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. He was fighting for one of the final roster spots, but an injury sustained in the August 20 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers did not help his chances. He was waived nine days later.

The 6'3", 300 lb. defensive tackle played four years at the University of Alabama and was a member of the Crimson Tide's National Championship team in 2020.

Dale arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and earned a starting position before the start of the season. He played in ten games before suffering an injury.

In 2020 he recorded 22 tackles including a career high of six against the Georgia Bulldogs. He started in the 52-24 National Championship victory over Ohio State on January 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In 2021 Dale, a native of Birmingham, AL, helped the Tide to a return trip to the National Championship game vs. Georgia. He notched a pair of tackles in a losing effort. As a senior he played in 12 more contests including a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Dale also played in the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Dale finished his collegiate career making 74 tackles in 48 games. He had 11.5 tackles for a loss with 5.5 sacks. Dale also defended three passes and recovered three fumbles.

