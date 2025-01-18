Barnstormers Sign Corner Back

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Xavion Steele to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Steele (5-10, 190, Utah State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Steele began his career at Fullerton Junior College where he spent two seasons. A breakout star during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Steele collected 107 tackles, 22 pass breakups, two sacks, and six interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. His successes earned him two times honors as First Team All-Southern California Football Association and National Junior College DB of the Year by GridironRR.com. Steele then transferred to Utah State where he spent four seasons. During his time with the Aggies, Steele appeared in 35 games collecting 30 total tackles and three passes defended.

"Xavion is an experienced Power 4 player with very strong cover skills," said Coach Mogensen. "We expect him to jump right into the mix and compete for a starting corner back position in training camp."

Steele will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

