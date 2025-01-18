Freight Sign Offensive Lineman Brevyn Jones

January 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of offensive lineman Brevyn Jones for the 2025 season.

Jones is from Birmingham, Alabama, and attended Huffman High School. Throughout his time at Huffman, Jones was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports.

In 2018, Jones was a second-team all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was ranked the 33rd recruit in the state of Alabama and the 56th offensive tackle in the nation.

After his high school career, Jones attended Mississippi State in 2019 where he redshirted for the season. In 2020, Jones transferred to Illinois, where he redshirted as a freshman and played two games. In 2021, Jones went to Jacksonville State and saw the field quite a few times including the season-opener at UAB.

After his time at Jacksonville State, Jones went to the University of West Georgia. During his first season at UWG, Jones played in nine games. The following season Jones started in nine games on the offensive line for the Wolves.

