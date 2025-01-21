Pirates Sign DB Marquis Waters Presented by Gulf

January 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed Marquis Waters. The 6'1", 215 lb. defensive back has both NFL and CFL experience. After going undrafted in the 2023 National Football League Draft, Waters signed and went to camp with the New York Jets. Waters played in four preseason games and made ten tackles with the Jets. He was released in August of that year.

Then in January of 2024 the Delray Beach, FL native signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Waters played one preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats making two tackles earning himself a spot on the practice squad. On June 22 he started against the Edmonton Elks and made three tackles in a 39-36 win.

Walters began his collegiate career playing four years at Duke from 2017-2020. He appeared in 49 games making 35 starts. He ended his career with the Blue Devils with 234 tackles with 13 for a loss. He intercepted three passes and broke up 18 more. Waters recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and had seven quarterback hurries. He was also an Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic selection in 2018 and 2019.

In 2021 he transferred to Texas Tech where he played two more seasons with the Red Raiders. His 2021 season was cut short after four games due to injury. Waters came back the next year and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status recording 60 tackles with 13 for a loss and a sack. That year he was also a Big 12 All-Academic selection.

In all Waters played in 66 college games making 49 starts with an impressive 304 tackles with 27 for a loss and two sacks. He also defended 17 passes and had five interceptions.

