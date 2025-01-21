Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman Jonathan Ross

January 21, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a disruptive pass-rushing presence by re-signing former University of South Florida and Bowie State University defensive lineman Jonathan Ross.

"We are thrilled to have Ross back in the building with us. He is a long-limbed, athletic defensive end with active energy that creates problems for opposing offenses," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is fluid, flexible, and rangy. He has natural pass rush ability and is an explosive tackler who has quick, coordinated hands to control blocks."

Ross joined the Panthers in July 2024 and earned a spot in the starting lineup for the final three games. He made 10.5 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, along with one pass breakup and one blocked field goal attempt.

In two seasons at USF, Ross played in 22 games, making 49 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. In one of his three starts, he recorded a career-high six tackles, with four solo stops at Memphis.

Before his time with the Bulls, Ross earned NCAA Division II All-America honors at HBCU powerhouse Bowie State and was named the Ron Lenz National Defensive Player of the Year. In 2021, Ross led the Bulldogs with 81 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks, while forcing six fumbles and logging eight quarterback hurries. His 29 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles led all of Division II.

"Coach Keefe cares about his players holistically, and I'm really happy about our relationship," said Ross. "I love all the different things we do to get involved and support the community. Last season was a great experience, and there isn't any other place I'd rather be in the IFL."

