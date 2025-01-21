Sharks Strengthen Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the signing of Mike Cornelious Jr. WR (6'4, 215 lbs) from Valley City State University and Keyron Kinsler DB (5'11, 195 lbs) from Alcorn State. With Cornelious Jr. and Kinsler as a part of the roster, the Sharks look to strengthen their scoring and defensive capabilities.

After playing two years of college basketball at Valley City State University, Cornelious Jr. swapped his sneakers for cleats and joined the VCSU football team. In his first season, he recorded 18 receptions for 299 yards and 1 touchdown.

In 2021, his senior season, Cornelious Jr. elevated his game and led his team with 40 receptions for 565 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns.

Kinsler played all four years of college ball at Alcorn State University where he tallied 75 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions throughout his career. Although he didn't play much before his senior season, Kinsler made his chance on the field count in 2022 recording 50 of his 75 total tackles in his final year at Alcorn State.

