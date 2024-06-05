Pippins Win First Road Game in Extra-Inning Battle

June 5, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon - DJ Dillehay's two-run single in the 13th inning broke open a close game and helped propel the Yakima Valley Pippins to a 5-2 win over the Springfield Drifters on Tuesday in their first road game of the season.

The victory was the Pippins' third straight over Springfield in four days. The Drifters visited Yakima County Stadium over the weekend in both teams' season-opening series. Including a Monday nonleague win, the Pippins own a four-game winning streak.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the nearly four-hour marathon on a based-loaded balk. The Pippins knotted the score when pinch-runner Jesse Mazziotti scored on a passed ball. Mazziotti subbed for Brennan Morgan, who drew a leadoff walk.

After three scoreless extra frames, the Pippins took control in the exhaustive 13th. Mazziotti and Aidan Morrison both singled, and Davis Koester reached on a sacrifice bunt fielder's choice that resulted in all runners safely advancing.

Jack Sheward's walk forced in Mazziotti to break the tie and give the Pippins the lead for good. Dillehay followed with his two-run single.

Gavin Brubaker pitched the 13th for the Pippins, striking out two of the three batters he faced to earn the save.

The teams traded runs in the 12th. Koester reached via an error, took second on a walk, advanced to third on a sac bunt and later scored on a passed ball. In the bottom of the inning, two walks and a single loaded the bases for Springfield with one out off reliever Donovann Jackson. After a strikeout, the Drifters tied it again on a wild pitch.

Adam Brooks got the start on the bump for the Pippins and got into a rhythm early. The Northwest Nazarene University pitcher dealt three strikeouts in just four batters. He got Ayden Lobetos and Kendren Kinzie looking and retired the side a swinging punchout of Elijah Maris. He added a punch out in the second.

Brooks was the second Pippins starter in four games against the Drifters to record eight strikeouts. Carson Judd earned WCL Pitcher of the Week honors for his eight-strikeout, six-inning display in Game 2 of the series in Yakima Valley this past weekend.

Jackson earned the win on the mound for the Pippins. Spencer Shipman and Preston Allen each had two hits for Yakima Valley.

The Pippins will take on the Drifters in game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

