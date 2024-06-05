AppleSox Storm Back in the Ninth, Beat Lefties

The Wenatchee AppleSox scored three runs without collecting a hit in the ninth and defeated Port Angeles Lefties, 6-5, on Tuesday night at Civic Field.

Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Wenatchee (4-0) sent all nine hitters to the plate and cashed in thanks to four walks, two wild pitches, a hit by pitch and an error.

Carson Boesel (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings in relief and Stephen Hammergren fired a 1-2-3 ninth after entering with a run at first for his first save.

Max Hartman recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game and led off the ninth by reaching on an error on a ball hit to short. Aidan Dougherty drew a walk before Kade Benavidez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A pitching change and an out later, a wild pitch plated Hartman before Damon Gaither drew a walk to re-load the bases. Another wild pitch brought in Dougherty as the tying run and then Antonio Gianni drew a walk to fill up the bases again. Fred Buckson drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to drive in the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run.

Wenatchee fell behind early on with two errors in the first inning leading to a run before a three-hit bottom of the second played the Lefties' second run. Luca Boscarino recorded a two-out RBI single to put Wenatchee on the board in the top of the third.

The AppleSox turned two double plays for the second straight day. The first came in the third inning when the Lefties loaded up the bases with no outs. After a soft popout to second they turned a 6-4-3 to retire the side. The second happened in the seventh on a 4-6-3 putout to get out of a first-and-third jam.

Port Angeles scored three times in the sixth on a 2-RBI single and a wild pitch to push its lead to four runs. The AppleSox immediately responded with two in the top of the seventh thanks to a wild pitch plating a runner from third and an RBI single from Damon Gaither.

Wenatchee took the season series with Tuesday's win and now looks to earn a road series victory as they take on Port Angeles again at 6:35.

