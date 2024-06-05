HarbourCats' Bats Silenced in Kelowna

June 5, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Kelowna, BC - After scoring in double digits the past three games, all wins, the HarbourCats were held to just a single run Tuesday night in a 5-1 loss to the Kelowna Falcons in West Coast League action at Elks Stadium in Kelowna.

The Falcons would score the bulk of their runs in a three-run fourth inning, as they would get to 'Cats starter Shea Lake for three runs on three hits, after he gave up nothing but a walk over the first three innings, including three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Kelowna starter Teggan Ribbink was equally as effective early, going 4.1 innings and giving up just a run on three hits and with four strikeouts.

Kelowna would grab an insurance run in the seventh and score four more in the eighth, on the strength of 14 hits overall, to put the game away.

Kelowna's Cameron Sewell was the HarbourCats killer on the night, with three hits and three RBI. Ny'Zaiah Thompson was the only HarbourCat with a multiple hit game, as he had two of the HarbourCats seven hits and drove in a run.

Carson Kimbell got the win in relief for the Falcons, while Lake was tagged with the loss for the HarbourCats.

The 'Cats will now have to wait until tomorrow night, Wednesday, for their chance to win the series, with the rubber match of the series going at 6:35pm at Elks Stadium.

Victoria then returns home on Friday for the home opener against Wenatchee. Tickets going fast for that and available online at http://harbourcats.com/tickets

MEANWHILE IN VICTORIA: In a BC Premier Baseball League matchup at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, the Victoria Eagles overcame an early 2-0 deficit and rolled to an 11-2 win over the cross-town Victoria Mariners. The win keeps the Eagles in third place in the Premier standings with an 18-9 record, 1.5 games back of league leading Langley Blaze.

