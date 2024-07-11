Pippins Top Corvallis in Extras, Break Road Loss Streak

July 11, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







ALBANY, Oregon - The Yakima Valley Pippins entered a midweek Corvallis Knights series without a win on the road in nearly a month. After nine straight losses away from The Orchard, Yakima Valley finally got back in the win column, and it came against the top team in the South Division.

The Pipps edged the Knights 5-4 in 11 innings, with Owen Egan pitching six innings in relief to earn the victory.

YV took its final lead on a bases-loaded, two-out walk by Mauricio Guardado.

The game began as a pitching battle, and this pattern went all the way through the extended ball game.

Yakima Valley started the scoring in the first frame. Julian Angulo smacked an RBI single that brought Drew Johnson across for the first run. Corvallis quickly responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning when Ty Yukumoto stole home.

The scoring went quiet for a few innings until the Knights scratched another run on the scoreboard in the fifth, when Yukumoto scored again, on a groundout by Kevin Takeuchi.

But the Pippins responded with three runs in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Preston Allen drew a walk and with the bases loaded, scoring Zach Blaszak. Blaszak finished the day with three hits in four tries with two runs scored in his return to Pippins lineup. The Montana State University-Billings talent had not started since he got injured a few weeks ago against the Cowlitz Black Bears on the road.

Then, Angulo made his presence felt once again. He belted a 2-RBI single that brought in Toussaint Bythewood and Johnson. Yakima Valley took a 4-2 lead over the Knights thanks to Angulo's second and third RBIs of the game.

Corvallis punched back with another run in response to the big inning from the Pipps. Yukumoto scored for the third time as he belted a triple into the outfield and was able to make it home on an error in center field. It essentially worked like an inside the park home run, as the Pipps struggled to get the ball to Allen at third base effectively.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Corvallis tied the game when Blake Wilson slapped a two-strike single to bring Kasen Kahnsarinia across the plate.

After YV took the lead in the 11th, the Pippins sealed the victory when Takeuchi hit a ball to deep center field and Bythewood chased it down near the wall for the final out.

The Pippins won their first road game since June 13th and earned their sixteenth overall win of the season.

YV starter Colton LaFave put together an excellent appearance and allowed just two earned runs in five complete innings. The Central Arizona pitcher also punched out two Corvallis batters.

Egan, the UCLA product, absolutely dominated on the mound. He tossed six innings out of the bullpen, striking out five Corvallis batters and allowing just one earned run with no walks.

The first game of the short series was played at Dick McCain Field in Albany because Goss Stadium on the Oregon State University campus was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday. The series shifts to Goss today for a doubleheader, with first pitch of the early game slated for 4 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.