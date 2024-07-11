MLB Network to Broadcast WCL All-Star Game

The West Coast League (WCL) is thrilled to announce that the 2024 All-Star Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App on Wednesday, July 17, beginning at 6:30 PM Pacific Time.

Fans can look forward to an exciting evening of baseball, featuring the league's top players and future stars. The broadcast will showcase the expertise of renowned on-air talent, including Tyler Maun (play-by-play), Ryan Rowland-Smith (analyst), and MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra (analyst). Their extensive knowledge and passion for the game promise to deliver an engaging and insightful viewing experience.

"We've already seen Jarren Duran, Steven Kwan, Adley Rutschman, Tarik Skubal, and Tyler Anderson play in the West Coast League," said Dykstra, "on their way to becoming 2024 MLB All-Stars. I can't wait until next Wednesday, when we'll help our audience get a closer look at this year's batch of West Coast Leaguers who could follow similar paths to Major League stardom."

In addition, WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer will join the broadcast during the game, along with other notable figures from the world of baseball. This will provide viewers with unique perspectives and in-depth commentary on the action on the field.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the West Coast League's 2024 All-Star Game to an international audience through MLB Network and MLB's digital platforms," said Neyer. "This event highlights not just the exceptional talent within our league, but also celebrates the spirit of amateur and grass-roots baseball. We look forward to sharing this special occasion with fans across the U.S. and Canada and around the world."

For more information about the 2024 All-Star Game, view Tuesday's announcement unveiling the All-Star rosters.

