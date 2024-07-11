Nine Pitchers Combine for a Gem, Leading the Cats to a 3-1 Win

July 11, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats on game night

(Victoria HabourCats) Victoria HarbourCats on game night(Victoria HabourCats)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats took the second game of the two-game exhibition series 3-1 against the Dub Sea Fish Sticks.

Fish Sticks starting pitcher Micah Hagler was impressive throwing four scoreless innings while giving up three hits, and striking out one.

For the HarbourCats it was a combination of Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist), Trey Langan (Park University), Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton), and Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) that kept it scoreless through four innings, pitching one inning each.

Darius Opdam Bak (Golden Tide) pitched the fifth inning and gave up the first run of the game, a Brandon McKinley RBI single to make it 1-0.

The Fish Sticks lead did not last long as Gunner Antillon (Cal Baptist) drove in Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) with a single in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up 1-1.

Sky Collins (Fresno State) led off the seventh inning with a single and eventually came around to score on an error giving the Cats their first lead of the evening. Later in the inning, Michelle Artzberger (ULM) hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded to score Josh Cunnigan (Seattle) and give Victoria a 3-1 lead.

That was all the run support the pitching staff needed as Nick Frers (VCU), Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven), Willem Heilker (Everett CC), and Shea Lake (Hawaii Pacific) all threw a scoreless inning to give their team a 3-1 victory.

WCL games are back Friday at 6:35 PM as they begin a three-game series against the Edmonton Riverhawks. Saturday's 6:35 PM game is the third fireworks show of the season. The series finale is Sunday at 1:05 PM and it is Bark in the Park! Presented by Bosley's on Yates, fans can bring their dog to the game! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.