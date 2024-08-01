Pippins Rebound, Break Loss Streak with 8-4 Victory

August 1, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins flipped the switch in game two against Ridgefield on Wednesday night. Yakima Valley produced a bunch of offense and combined that with some excellent pitching to hand the Raptors just their fifth loss of the second half of the season.

This victory by the Pipps evened up the series at 1-1, as the final score read 8-4 at The Orchard. Most of the game was dominated by Owen Egan in his first start in league play this summer.

The UCLA Bruin gave Yakima Valley seven full innings of work, and only allowed two runs all night. He added four strikeouts and had Ridgefield guessing most of the night. Both runs against Egan came in the third inning, but that's where the Pippins starter held the Raptors at for the rest of his appearance.

He would eventually be replaced by Garin Gurtler, who came in to close the game out. The Big Bend righty gave up two in two innings but held on just enough at the end to give the Pippins the win.

Offensively, Yakima Valley went for over 10 hits for the second consecutive game in this series. Game one was a display of not being able to take advantage of base runners by the Pipps, but the home team completely scrapped that pattern in game two.

Four runs in the bottom of the second by Yakima Valley untied what was still a scoreless ball game. Julian Angulo found a single in his first at-bat of the day and was followed by four walks and two hit batters throughout the rest of the inning.

Angulo, Kaden Kirshenbaum, Ricco Longo and Mauricio Guardado came around to give the Pipps the first lead of the game. Longo played his debut for the Pippins on Wednesday night, as his late addition made quite an impact. His cousin, Dom Longo, played second base, while Ricco got the start at shortstop.

In the fourth inning, Yakima Valley came to the plate up 4-2. Then, Toussaint Bythewood and Drew Johnson would start to make their presence felt. Johnson smacked a triple, which sent Bythewood to the plate for the first run of the inning. It was the future Mercer Bear's fourth triple of the summer.

Then, Dom Longo added an RBI single to bring Johnson home. This swing gave Yakima Valley the 6-2 lead headed to the fifth.

Later on, the Pipps added two more from Johnson and Dom Longo. They scored on RBIs from Preston Allen and Kirshenbaum, as the Pippins took a commanding 8-2 advantage late in game two.

That is where the Pippins scoring stopped, and with the help of some nice defense the rest of the way, Yakima Valley broke a five-game losing streak.

