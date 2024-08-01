HarbourCats Hold on for Narrow 5-4 Win Over Riverhawks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Edmonton Riverhawks looked destined to end the Victoria HarbourCats winning streak but the home team fought back to win 5-4 for their eighth consecutive victory.

Riverhawks starter Tate Dearing was carving up HarbourCats hitters early, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth. A Russell Young single in the fourth gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. In the fifth inning, back-to-back RBI singles by Sam Kane and Trey Dunn extended Edmonton's lead to 3-0.

Victoria responded immediately loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning for Noah Couch (Frank Phillips), who drove in two runs with a double. Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) tied the game with a sacrifice fly, making it 3-3.

The record-breaking moment where Kerim Orucevic stole the 151st base for the HarbourCats this season (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Jack Finn (Illinois State) made his sixth start of the season and pitched four innings giving up one run on one hit while striking out two batters.

The Riverhawks restored their lead in the top of the sixth through a Rex Watson RBI single, moments after a dropped third strike extended the inning.

Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) crushed his third home run in his fifth game to level the score at 4-4.

Mason Chamberlain (Missouri Valley) pitched two innings in relief, striking out two batters and giving up three runs.

Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) came up clutch in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI single to give the Cats their first lead of the game. It was his second RBI of the game and 18th of the season.

Helen Edwards launched her book "Victoria HarbourCats - Ten Years and Counting" at tonight's game (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

2023 HarbourCats Pitcher-of-the-Year Logan MacNiel (Campbellsville) pitched two scoreless innings before Garrett Villa (Angelo State) struck out three in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season, and second of this series.

Kerim Orucevic's stolen base in the third inning was the team's 151st of the season, breaking the WCL single season record set by the 2023 HarbourCats.

