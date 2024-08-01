AppleSox Sweep Falcons to Wrap up Road Trip

The Wenatchee AppleSox earned their fifth sweep of the summer with a 3-0 win over the Kelowna Falcons on Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

Caleb Costa (2-0) was terrific in his fourth start, striking out six in seven innings, both of which were season-highs. Costa got out of a one-out bases-loaded jam in the second with a strikeout and a ground out on a comebacker to keep the game scoreless. That kicked off a stretch of 11 consecutive hitters retired in order with three straight 1-2-3 innings to follow. He punched out four straight from the final out of the third to the last out of the fourth.

David James retired all six hitters over the final two innings to pick up his third save. He has not allowed a run in eight of 11 outings this summer.

Wenatchee (32-16, 14-7 second half) scored twice in the fourth and once in the seventh. Matthew Henning grounded out with runners at second and third to drive in the game-winning run before Max Hartman hit a two-out RBI single. Hartman scored his WCL-leading 46th run on a wild pitch in the seventh with two outs.

The AppleSox hold the best record in the North Division overall and in the second half heading into the final six games of the regular season. Wenatchee is off on Thursday before facing the Nanaimo NightOwls this weekend at home. Friday is Oktoberfest Night presented by Munchen Haus with brats, sauerkraut and fall beers available for purchase. Saturday's game is presented by Columbia Valley Community Health and the series concludes with Hawaiian Night on Sunday. One lucky fan will win a free trip to Hawaii courtesy of the AppleSox and Sunny FM. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule

