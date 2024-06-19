Pippins Plate 14 in Game One Rout of Wenatchee

June 19, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Yakima Valley's offense exploded for 14 runs in a series-opening victory Tuesday over the top team in the North division, the Wenatchee AppleSox. The Pippins earned their 10th win of the season with a 14-3 win at The Orchard.

The Pipps matched their first-inning run total from the game prior against the Walla Walla Sweets, as five runs came across to give Yakima Valley the lead. Preston Allen hit an RBI double that brought in Casey Wayne and Drew Johnson for the first two runs of the game.

Rece Schuerman started his fantastic day at the plate with a 2-RBI double. David Ballenilla finished the scoring in the first inning on a sacrifice fly, and the Pippins led 5-0 into the second inning.

Antonio Gianni hit his league-leading fourth home run of the season in the top of the second inning to make it 5-1 heading to the bottom of the second. Five more runs came across in the second inning for the Pipps. Julian Angulo found his first hit of the night, as he sent a 2-RBI single off his bat to make it 7-1 Pippins.

Then, Schuerman put together his best hit of the season. He launched a 3-run home run over the left field fence to give the Pippins a 10-1 lead. This was his first home run of the season, and Yakima Valley's fifth as a squad in 2024.

The scoring continued for the Pipps later on, when another RBI double from Angulo brought Allen across to make it 11-1. One run for each team came across in the fifth, as Wayne's RBI single gave the Pippins their 12th run of the ball game.

Two more RBIs from Toussaint Bythewood and Wayne made it 14-2 heading into the back third of the game. The Pippins finished their scoring in the sixth inning, and Wenatchee added one more run in the seventh before it was all said and done.

Ethan Salscheider started his fourth game of the summer for the Pipps and pitched well. He finished with 6.0 innings pitched and allowed just two earned runs on six hits. He fanned all three of the Pippins punchouts and earned his team-leading third win of the season.

Tyler Disch and Nic Lewandowski came in for relief of the Hawaii-Hilo starter, and combined for 3.0 innings and just one earned run. The Pippins defense turned two double plays in the game, and continued the momentum built during the final game of the Walla Walla series.

Offensively, the Pipps were led by Schuerman, Angulo and Wayne. They combined for seven of the 12 hits for Yakima Valley and produced nine of the 12 RBIs for the home team in Game 1. The Pippins finished this game with 12 hits as a squad, which places Yakima Valley just three hits behind Wenatchee for the top spot in hits in the WCL.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. PT start from The Orchard on Wednesday. Colton LaFave is set to make his fourth start of the season for Yakima Valley.

Baseball Bingo Winning Wednesday also returns, with the first 250 fans receiving free Bingo cards with the chance to win prize packages. Winning Wednesday is presented by St. Joe's Bingo.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.