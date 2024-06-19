Pippins Halt AppleSox' Win Streak

June 19, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Yakima Valley Pippins scored five runs in the first inning and then five more in the second to defeat the AppleSox, 14-3, on Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.

Antonio Gianni hit his West Coast League-leading fourth home run in the second inning to get Wenatchee on the board. Luca Boscarino plated a pair with a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh.

Cannon Peery recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game with a 2-for-4 night and also scored twice. Jonathan Fitz also picked up a pair of hits for a second straight game and Hunter Friedberg recorded his first three-hit night of the summer.

Wenatchee resumes the series with Yakima Valley on Wednesday night when it faces the Pippins at 6:35 p.m. Garrett Ahern (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball for his second start of the summer and will be opposed by Colton LaFave (0-1, 6.75 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.