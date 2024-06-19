HarbourCats Get the Bats Going, Win Key Game in Nanaimo

NANAIMO, B.C. -- The offence has been located. The Victoria HarbourCats pounded out 13 hits and drew three walks, hit by pitch another three times, to deliver an 8-3 win over the host Nanaimo NightOwls in West Coast League action at Serauxmen Stadium on Tuesday night.

The pivotal rivalry series, to determine the Alex Burns RE/MAX Generation Island Cup, continues Wednesday and Thursday in Nanaimo.

Catcher Kyle Micklus was 3-4 with three runs driven in, and Cam Schneider was 3-5. New shortstop Gunner Antillon was 2-3 and the HarbourCats cut down on strikeouts, fanning just four times.

Jack Finn was effective in a three-inning start, and Kade Douglas earned the win with two innings of work after Finn exited. Douglas gave up three hits and one unearned run, striking out two. Jacob Thompson and Dom Corgiat completed the pitching effort.

The HarbourCats scored three times in the fourth inning, then a single run in the seventh. Two more in each of the eighth and ninth innings completed the scoring.

The series continues Wednesday and Thursday in Nanaimo, with the HarbourCats now at 8-8 on the season. The HarbourCats are home again this weekend, games against Bellingham on Friday evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

