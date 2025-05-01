Woof, Woof... Woofability Presents Bark in the Park Day

May 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA - The 'Cats are going to the dogs again this summer, thanks to Woofability.

On Sunday, July 13, the gates will open at noon for a 1pm Victoria HarbourCats game and all the pooches are welcome.

The game is presented by Woofability, a tremendous local business that specializes in service dog training, also offering enrichment, boarding and training services, and even online training for pets and their humans.

"This is exciting for us, to work with Woofability and showcase what they do," said avid animal lover and HarbourCats Director of Online Services Chris Beveridge. "This is my favourite day of the season, getting to plan all the events with Woofability for Bark in the Park."

Treats, water dishes, a place for dogs to run a bit - all will be provided on Woofability's "Bark in the Park" day.

And, Woofability Service Dog Training will put on a pre-game demonstration, on the field, for fans to see. More special surprises will be planned.

"We are very excited to partner with the HarbourCats for this unique day in the HarbourCats calendar, and to be able to tell people about Woofability, Woofability Service Dog Training and also about our society, Pawsibilities Service Dogs Society, which advocates, educates and supports members of the public who need a service dog but don't have the resources to have one," said CEO Tim Land, who co-owns the businesses along with his wife April Sauve, the Head Trainer, highly skilled in training service dogs, dog tricks and K9 body conditioning. "This is an ideal event for our great staff to be able to show the community how much we love what we do."

Tickets for the game are available now through (link) and will be available right up to gametime on that Sunday.

For more information on Woofability, Woofability Service Dog Training and Pawsibilities Service Dog Society, follow the links Woofability, Woofability Service Dog Training and Pawsabilities Service Dog Society.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.