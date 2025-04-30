HarbourCats to Honour Outgoing VicPD Chief Del Manak on July 30

VICTORIA, B.C. - He's been our police chief for nearly 10 years, and at the end of August he'll ride off into well-deserved retirement.

Before that, on July 30, the Victoria HarbourCats will give people a chance to say thank you with Salute to Del Manak & VicPDNight, with the Kamloops NorthPaws in town for a game at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

"Chief Manak - who doesn't simply call him Del? - has become a friend to so many through his leadership, and he deserves a rousing thank you from us all," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats.

"We have had a strong partnership borne of a similar view of how to build this great community and make it better. Del has done a tremendous job."

Manak was born and raised in Victoria and is in his 35th year of policing. He trained at the FBI National Academy Program and graduated from the Dalhousie University Police Leadership Program, and has a Master of Arts from Simon Fraser University in terrorism, risk and security studies.

He's been appointed Member of the Order of Merit of police forces and had that advanced to Officer of the Order of Merit in 2024. He has also received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal, the Police Exemplary Service medal, and this year the King Charles III Coronation medal.

"About the only thing we can fault him on - the New York Islanders, really, he cheers for them?" questioned Swanson.

Chief Manak will throw out the first pitch after having an opportunity to speak to fans and thank them for the support that has been so key in his success in leading VicPD.

Members of VicPD officers and staff will be on hand to show appreciation to their retiring boss and share their expertise with the crowd, including GVERT, Integrated Canine Service (ICS) and more.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

