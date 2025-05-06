Lake Returns to the Ocean, One of Six Pitchers Signed by HarbourCats

May 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. -- It's a second season in Victoria for right-hander Shea Lake -- he liked it so much in 2024, he had to say yes to a return engagement.

The former Hawaii Pacific University pitcher, now at West Texas A&M where he was a redshirt this spring, returns to Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP for the 2025 season to work with pitching coach Scott Anderson.

"I am thrilled Shea, along with 10 returning pitchers will lead our pitching staff this summer," said Anderson, in his third season under Head Coach Todd Haney. "The pitchers announced today are a great mix of proven college pitchers. They are excited to continue developing with our tremendous staff of pitching coaches and fired up to bring a championship to Victoria," added Head Coach Todd Haney.

Lake had a 4.40 ERA last summer in five appearances, allowing just 10 hits in 16.1 innings pitched.

Announced to the roster today by Haney:

RHP John Ondus, Niagara, 6-2/215, R/R, Gowanda, NY

RHP Ethan McNish-Heider, Niagara, 6-4/215, R/R, El Cajon, CA

RHP Logan Salomon, Nevada-Reno, 6-5/230, R/R, Chandler, AZ

RHP Tyler Patrick, Fresno State, 6-1/215, R/R, Fresno, CA

RHP Shea Lake, West Texas A&M, 6-3/190, R/R, Temecula, CA

LHP/OF Tristin Thomas, West Texas A&M, 5-8/140, L/L, Carlsbad, NM

Lake is at West Texas A&M with Tristin Thomas, a redshirt freshman who is hitting .429 this season with one home run, while also throwing 12 innings off the mound.

In Ondrus and McNish-Heider, the HarbourCats get a pair of big right-handers who project as power pitchers at the college level -- both are roughly a strikeout per inning, and are expected to provide proven experience in the bullpen.

Salomon is a large specimen at 6-5/230, and has had an impressive season -- 31 innings pitched, and one five-inning relief outing in which he fanned nine batters, and another relief stint with seven strikeouts. He is 2-0 with a 3.77 ERA and one save.

Patrick, a high school star catcher and pitcher, is finishing his freshman season and is focusing on mound work. He's thrown 25.1 innings with just eight walks, and has a 3.55 ERA.

The HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

