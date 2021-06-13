Piper Clubs First MLB Draft League Homer, Spikes Fallto Black Bears, 4-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kenny Piper kept the State College Spikes close on Sunday with his first Major League Baseball Draft League home run, but the West Virginia Black Bears took a 4-1 decision at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Piper took a 3-2 pitch from West Virginia (9-5) reliever Madison Jeffrey over the left field wall into the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion for a solo homer to start the bottom of the eighth and make it a 2-1 game. The Columbia College product had launched two previous shots earlier in the series into the pavilion, but both of his previous efforts were ruled foul.

The Black Bears took the opening lead of the game on Garrett Spain's sacrifice fly in the fifth, then extended their advantage when Grant Hussey tripled in a run in the eighth. Following Piper's homer, Spain's RBI double and Freylin Minyeti's RBI single completed the scoring.

State College (7-10) starting pitcher Chase Watkins, who was named the starter on Sunday after joining the club the previous evening, produced a solid first MLB Draft League outing. The Oregon State southpaw tossed 3 1/3 scoreless frames and yielded just one hit and two walks while recording five strikeouts.

Reliever Andrew Moore (2-2) took the loss after allowing one run on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman over 1 2/3 innings. Moore, named the top pitcher in the MLB Draft League based on his pitching repertoire by Prep Baseball Report earlier this week, also struck out three batters.

West Virginia reliever Peyton Alford (1-0) picked up the victory after throwing two shutout innings. Alford gave up just one walk and hit batsman while striking out one batter. Michael Hobbs (1) pitched a perfect ninth inning, including two strikeouts, for the save.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will hit the road for a three-game series in eastern Ohio as they visit the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Tuesday through Thursday. State College will then take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Friday and Saturday before returning home on Father's Day for a matchup against the Crosscutters.

